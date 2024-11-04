Gujarat Shocker: Four Children Die of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car in Amreli

Amreli Gujarat, November 4, 2024): Four children died of suffocation after getting locked inside a car while playing in Amreli district. The incident occurred at Randhiya village on Saturday.

The victims were the children of a farm labourer couple from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. The parents had left for work at the farm of Bharat Mandani around 7:30 a.m., leaving their seven children behind.

The four children, aged between 2 and 7 years, entered the parked car of the farm owner and became locked inside, leading to their suffocation. When their parents and the car owner returned Saturday evening, they discovered the children's bodies.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Amreli (taluka) police station, and further investigation is underway.

