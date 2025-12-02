Gujarat Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Live-In Partner Dies of Heart Attack in Jail

A young man who was arrested for killing his live-in partner later died in jail after suffering a heart attack. The tragic incident took place in Saurashtra, Gujarat. The deceased, identified as Narendra Singh Dhruv, was originally from Madhya Pradesh and had been working in a ceramic factory in Saurashtra for the past three months. According to police, a heated argument erupted between Narendra and his partner, Pushpa Devi, around 8 pm on Friday. In the altercation, Narendra allegedly assaulted Pushpa severely, causing critical injuries. He later fled the spot, leaving her unconscious. Pushpa succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

When Narendra returned and found Pushpa dead, he reportedly called 112 and shifted her body to the Civil Hospital. Police reached the location after receiving information, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The autopsy confirmed that Pushpa died due to severe injuries. Narendra was detained for investigation. However, around 4 am on Sunday, he complained of chest pain inside the lockup. Police immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead after an initial examination.

Also Read: Delhi Crime: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead Before Birthday Celebration in Shahdara

Police stated that 25-year-old Narendra Singh, a resident of Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh, and 20-year-old Pushpa Devi, from Anuppur district, worked at Lexus Ceramics near Lakhdhirpur village in Morbi. The couple had been living together in Morbi as live-in partners for the last three months.