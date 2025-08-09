Gujarat Shocker: Man Ends Life in Hotel After Alleged Harassment by Moneylenders in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Vadodara based 42-year-old man was found hanging in hotel room in Ahmedabad three days after he left home. As per the reports deceased Narsinh Ram Suthar, had left home on August 5 to see a site in Ahmedabad three days ago when his family called him he did not pick up the phone. After complaint Vadodara police traced his last location in Kalupur. When police reached in hotel were he was last seen he was found hanging in room.

While investigating police found suicide note which blamed the loan sharks who were continuously harassing the deceased even after paying him due amount. Kalupur police registered a case against four people.

Due to financial constraints, Suthar sold his house in Surat and moved to Vadodara about three months ago.