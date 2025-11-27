Gujarat Shocker: Woman Drowns Her 8-Month-Old Daughter, Later Hangs Herself; Probe Underway

Gujarat: Shocking incident has came to light where a woman allegedly killed her eight month old daughter before dying by suicide in Gujarat's Chottaudepur district. According to PTI reports Sangeeta Bhil, husband Girish went out of house to fetch milk, when she drowned her 8-month old daughter in open tank in Sankheda taluka on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Police officials said on Thursday, when husband came back home, he found his daughter drowned, while wife was missing. Later few meters away he found Sangeeta's body hanging to tree. Girish's father claim, both ran away and got married, Sangeeta was under constant stress due to family disputes and fear that her parents would take her away from her husband. Postmortem reports are still awaited, police are investigating into this matter.

Patients Jumps From Hospital Building

A patient undergoing treatment for burn injuries died by suicide after jumping from the roof of the District General Hospital in Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The incident has caused shock across the district. The deceased has been identified as Akhil Maraskolhe (23), a resident of Tirodi in Madhya Pradesh. In a tragic incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra, a patient who was undergoing treatment for burns committed suicide by jumping from the hospital's rooftop.

In a tragic incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra, a patient who was undergoing treatment for burns committed suicide by jumping from the hospital's rooftop.

According to hospital staff, he had been under severe mental stress due to unbearable pain and his condition had been deteriorating. On Tuesday morning, he suddenly left the ward and went to the roof of the hospital building. He fell from a height of about 40 to 50 feet and suffered a serious head injury.

He was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit, but he died during treatment due to heavy bleeding and critical brain injuries. Police have conducted an investigation and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway.