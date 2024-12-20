Gujarat Shocker: Woman Suffers Nerve Damage After Alleged Wrong-Leg Surgery by Doctor

A 20-year-old woman from Junagadh has accused a doctor at Unicare Hospital in Rajkot of performing surgery on the wrong leg, leading to ongoing pain for six months. The woman, identified as Sapna Patodiya, filed a complaint at Gandhigram Police Station, alleging that the procedure was conducted negligently and without proper authorization. According to Patodiya, she had been receiving treatment for an injury to her left leg, but the surgery was mistakenly performed on her right leg instead.

The police have initiated an investigation under sections of the IPC concerning grievous hurt caused by rash or negligent actions endangering human life. Patodiya had been dealing with a minor injury to her left leg for nearly ten years, which worsened over time. After consulting her local doctor, she was referred to a vascular surgeon, and she chose Unicare Hospital because it accepted Ayushman Bharat cardholders.

Patodiya claims that after a course of unsuccessful medication, the surgeon advised surgery. She was admitted to the hospital on April 24, with the procedure taking place the following day. However, during the surgery, the doctor reportedly found a lump and proceeded to operate on her right leg instead, without her consent.

While Patodiya's left leg showed signs of improvement, she began experiencing severe pain in her right leg. An MRI later revealed nerve damage near her knee. When she raised the issue with the hospital, Patodiya alleges she did not receive a satisfactory explanation, prompting her to lodge a complaint with the police.

Unicare Hospital, in response, denied the allegations, stating that the patient and her family were fully informed about the surgery and proper consent was obtained. The hospital explained that surgery on the right leg was necessary due to complications discovered during diagnosis, and that Patodiya had not expressed concerns during subsequent follow-up visits.