Gujarat: Solar systems light up Modhera village, locals happy with reduced power bills

Gandhinagar, Dec 3 Modhera village in Mehsana, a city known worldwide for its historic 11th-century Sun Temple, is gaining spotlight over widespread usage of solar energy. Almost every household in the village is reaping the benefits of solar energy here.

Official estimates put the figure of solar panel installations at about 1,300 households in the village, indicating almost 100 per cent coverage and penetration of the scheme.

According to villagers, solar panel-induced energy has brought down their electricity bills to zero. They are also receiving electricity at night through a 15-megawatt battery energy storage system.

A 15 MW battery storage system ensures uninterrupted power even at night. Solar energy now powers homes, schools, hospitals, streetlights, and EV charging stations. Extra power from the ground-mounted plant is being supplied to the national grid, making Modhera a model of energy self-reliance.

A couple of local residents spoke to IANS, explaining the benefits of the scheme.

Sabirbhai, Deputy Sarpanch of Modhera Village, said that solar systems have been installed at every house, setting up a new precedent in adopting renewable energy.

Bharatbhai Chuthar, a resident of Modhera Village, said, “Earlier our electricity bills used to be in thousands, but today they have reduced to a few hundred rupees.”

Villagers are extremely happy with the savings they are making from solar energy. Today, they don’t have to fear expenses before turning on their electrical appliances, including TVs, refrigerators and fans.

Not just the households but government buildings, including schools, hospitals, panchayats and bus stops have been equipped with solar systems. This has resulted in streetlights being powered by solar energy. The village also boasts modern amenities like EV charging stations.

Notably, Modhera also has a ground-mounted solar power plant, which sends excess electricity to the national grid, illuminating the famed Sun Temple. It is therefore presenting a new example of self-reliance and sufficiency in energy production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor