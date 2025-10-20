Gujarat: Speeding car injures two in Gandhinagar; driver surrenders

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 A case of rash driving in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar has left two scooter riders injured after a speeding car collided with their vehicles near the busy G Circle in the Infocity area.

The accident took place on Sunday evening.

According to preliminary police reports, the car, driven by a woman identified as Jyoti Rai, rammed into two Activa scooters allegedly coming from the wrong side.

Eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, with both riders thrown off their vehicles. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said the driver sustained minor injuries and fled the scene immediately after the crash. However, in a dramatic turn of events, she surrendered at the Infocity police station later that night.

Police have detained her and initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Local residents have expressed concern over frequent accidents at G Circle, a junction notorious for overspeeding and traffic violations.

“Despite repeated incidents, there is no strict enforcement of speed limits,” said a daily commuter.

Officials said both overspeeding and wrong-side driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Data from Gujarat’s transport department reveals a grim picture: in 2023 alone, the state recorded 16,349 road accidents resulting in 7,854 fatalities.

Over five years (2018–2022), Gujarat saw 80,150 registered accidents and 36,626 deaths.

Critically, overspeeding accounted for over 83 per cent of these fatalities, while other factors such as not wearing seat belts or helmets, unlicensed driving, and overloaded vehicles also contributed significantly.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and assign responsibility for the mishap.

