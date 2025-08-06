Gujarat: State-level Sanskrit week celebration begins with Gaurav Yatra in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Aug 6 The state-level celebrations of Sanskrit Week in Gujarat began on Wednesday in Gandhinagar with a vibrant and spiritually charged Sanskrit Gaurav Yatra. Education Minister Kuber Dindor flagged off the procession at Pethapur, accompanied by Gandhinagar Mayor Meena Patel, marking the official start of a week-long statewide celebration of India’s ancient language and cultural heritage.

Organised jointly by the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board, the District Education Office, and Samarpan Arts and Commerce College, the procession witnessed participation from over 650 Sanskrit enthusiasts, including students from schools, colleges, and Sanskrit Vidyapeeths.

The rally commenced from Ramdevpir Mandir and concluded at Pethapur Chokdi, where participants carried placards promoting Sanskrit and chanted verses, creating an atmosphere steeped in devotion and pride.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dindor emphasised the importance of Sanskrit in preserving India’s spiritual and cultural roots.

“Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages and the soul of our ancient scriptures. Through Sanskrit Week, we aim to inspire the youth to learn, understand, and embrace this timeless language,” he said.

He noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Sanskrit Board is observing Sanskrit Week across all districts from August 6 to 12.

Aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, the celebration aims to promote awareness of India’s cultural values and knowledge systems.

A series of thematic days will be observed throughout the week, including Sambhashan Divas (Conversational Sanskrit Day), Sanskrit Sahitya Divas (Literature Day), and days dedicated to the four Vedas -- Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda -- through rituals and chanting.

The week will culminate on August 12 with a grand valedictory event chaired by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Also present at the inauguration were MLA Rita Patel, Gandhinagar District Collector Mehul Dave, District Development Officer B.J. Patel, and DEO Bhagwanbhai Prajapati. College and board officials including Dr. Mahendrasinh Vaghela and Dr. Ashish Dave extended their support and participated enthusiastically.

