Gujarat-style smart boards in schools soon: Delhi Education Minister

New Delhi, June 28 Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday visited schools in Surat and said that an advanced education system featuring AI, smart boards, and robotics, on the lines of Gujarat, will soon be implemented in the capital’s schools.

Speaking to the media in Gujarat, Sood expressed confidence that this initiative would not only raise the quality of education in Delhi’s government schools but also enhance students’ exposure to modern technologies.

Sood criticised the so-called Delhi education model flaunted by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

He said the self-proclaimed Delhi model of the AAP government and its Education Minister, who went to jail over the liquor scam, have completely failed.

Despite being the national capital with all available resources, Delhi’s government schools have just a few hundred smart boards. In contrast, Gujarat, despite facing natural challenges such as annual floods in several districts, has successfully established over one lakh smart classrooms, he said, adding that this completely exposes the failure of the so-called Delhi model.

On his educational trip to Surat, Sood visited Suman High School Number 6, Udhna, operated under the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The Education Minister visited various classrooms in the school and observed the teaching and learning process being conducted through smart boards.

He interacted with students to understand the utility of smart boards and the educational benefits they receive from this technology.

Sood also visited the school’s AI and Robotics Lab, where he observed practical projects being carried out by students on topics such as drones, 3D printers, and advanced sensor security systems.

While interacting with the students, he appreciated their efforts and extended his best wishes.

Sood’s visit was aimed at observing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the best educational practices adopted by different states.

He remarked that the reforms introduced by Gujarat in government schools are commendable and that other states should take inspiration from them.

Present on the occasion were the District Education Officer of Surat, administrative officers from the Municipal Primary Education Committee, the District Primary Education Officer, and school administrators, along with other officials.

