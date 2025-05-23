Gujarat: Three Dead, Three Injured in Wall Collapse Incident in Vijapur Tehsil, Mehsana (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred in Vijapur Tehsil of Mehsana district when the wall of an old house suddenly collapsed, trapping six people under the debris. The accident took place earlier this morning, resulting in three fatalities on the spot and leaving three others seriously injured. Dr. Manish Bhai Patel, who is overseeing the emergency response, stated, "We received information around 10:30 AM that six people were trapped. Three had already died, and three were injured, one of them critically."

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene for rescue operations, and the injured were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. The cause of the collapse is believed to be the deteriorating condition of the old structure, though an official investigation is underway. Residents and officials have expressed their condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, and municipal authorities are now assessing other old structures in the area to prevent similar incidents.