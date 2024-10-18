Gujarat: Three men arrested for Rs 80 lakh armed robbery in Deesa

Deesa, Oct 18 The Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Gujarat's Deesa, in Banaskantha district, has arrested from Rajasthan three individuals involved in the robbery of Rs 80 lakh.

Prakash Rawal, Arvind Rawal, and Prem Barot were arrested from Jodhpur following an intensive investigation based on technical surveillance, location tracking, and call details.

The robbery occurred on October 14 in the Lalchali area of Deesa, where two armed men intercepted an Angadia (courier) employee transporting cash. The employee, carrying the money on an Activa scooter, was held at gunpoint by the robbers, who then fled with INR 80 lakh in cash. The incident happened in broad daylight in a crowded city, shocking the local community.

The Deesa Police sprang into action after being informed by the Angadia firm’s manager. Multiple police teams were deployed, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas was gathered. After narrowing their search using surveillance techniques, the LCB tracked the suspects to Jodhpur, where they were arrested.

The Angadias are an age-old courier community originating in Gujarat. They are trusted by traders and exporters across the country and are involved in the legal cash transfer.

The robbers, armed with a revolver, intercepted the employee and fled the scene with the cash bag. The employee, shocked by the incident, immediately informed his firm’s management, who in turn alerted the police.

The police investigated CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits. Additionally, eight special teams were formed to track down the robbers, and checkpoints were set up across various locations.

This incident follows a similar robbery in Tharad, where a farmer was robbed of cash, raising concerns about the law and order situation in the region.

