Gujarat tightens security across key locations; ups surveillance in coastal, border areas

Gandhinagar, May 7 A high-security alert has been issued across several states with Gujarat also intensifying its preparedness measures after the Indian Armed Forces' pre-dawn airstrikes on Wednesday on nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under "Operation Sindoor", an official said.

Security agencies in coastal and border areas, particularly in Jamnagar, have launched extensive checking and surveillance operations. The Special Operations Group (SOG), Marine Police, and Task Force commandos have been deployed for patrols along sensitive coastal zones, including Halar beach -- known for its proximity to the Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, in line with the directives issued by the Central government, a large-scale Civil Defence mock drill was conducted across Gujarat.

Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Pankaj Joshi, oversaw the exercise through a virtual monitoring session held at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.

The mock drill aimed to assess the preparedness of various districts in responding to potential emergency situations and to enhance inter-agency coordination.

During the virtual review, senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Director General of Civil Defence Manoj Agarwal, Transport Commissioner Anupam Anand, and Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey were present.

The statewide drill included simulated scenarios to test the effectiveness of disaster response mechanisms, communication networks, and civil protection infrastructure.

Authorities emphasised the importance of such exercises to ensure Gujarat remains ready to handle crises with efficiency and speed.

In response to the heightened alert, all flights to and from key cities including Jamnagar, Bhuj, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Amritsar, have been suspended.

Jamnagar Airport has implemented strict security checks under the supervision of district police, with teams inspecting vehicles and questioning drivers. Flights between Jamnagar and Mumbai will remain suspended for the next three days.

Amid these developments, Amit Arora, Joint Administrative Manager of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam and CEO of the Statue of Unity, chaired a review meeting to assess the readiness of the security system at the Narmada Dam.

He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power and communication lines, while keeping backup systems ready to face any emergencies.

The State Reserve Force stationed in Ekta Nagar continues its 24x7 surveillance of the dam and surrounding areas.

Mock drills are also being conducted across the state to prepare for emergency scenarios.

In Jamnagar, the Fire Department is leading coordinated drills across four city zones, involving over 100 personnel and 30 fire engines.

Chief Fire Officer K.K. Bishnoi held a detailed pre-briefing for station officers, ensuring readiness for any disaster resulting from escalated tensions.

The Jamnagar district police, led by SP Premsukh Delu, also held a comprehensive review with top law enforcement officials, focusing on maintaining law and order and coordination among various departments.

Meanwhile, the state government, in coordination with central agencies, has reinforced surveillance and readiness measures to prevent any potential threats.

Key urban centers, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara, are under increased watch, with additional deployment of police forces and paramilitary units in sensitive zones.

High-traffic public spaces like railway stations, airports, religious sites, and major stadia -- including the Narendra Modi Stadium -- are being patrolled regularly while and security checks have been intensified.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor