Gujarat to draw strategic roadmap to strengthen cybersecurity of energy infrastructure

Gandhinagar, Dec 31 The Gujarat government has constituted a core committee and a task force to review cybersecurity preparedness in the state’s energy sector and to prepare a strategic roadmap to counter cyber threats.

With Gujarat’s round-the-clock power supply system increasingly relying on advanced technologies such as smart meters, smart grids and SCADA systems, the risk of cyberattacks on energy infrastructure has grown substantially.

Taking note of this emerging challenge, the state’s Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) has formed an 11-member core committee and a 19-member task force to strengthen cyber resilience across the sector.

The committees will assess existing IT and cybersecurity arrangements for critical energy infrastructure, review cybersecurity policies, and evaluate preparedness for handling cyber incidents.

Based on this assessment, they will recommend necessary improvements and present a comprehensive roadmap for building a robust cybersecurity framework for the energy sector.

As part of the initiative, the state government will collaborate with academic institutions and domain experts, conduct cyber drills and specialised training programmes, and launch cybersecurity awareness initiatives.

Coordination with national and state-level agencies will also be strengthened to ensure a unified and effective response mechanism.

The decision reflects the Gujarat government’s focus on developing a strong, well-structured system to protect its energy infrastructure from cyber threats, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and long-term energy security for the state.

Gujarat, as one of India’s most industrialised and digitally advanced states, faces growing cybersecurity threats across critical sectors such as energy, ports, manufacturing, finance, and government services.

The rapid adoption of digital infrastructure—including smart grids, SCADA systems, online public services, fintech platforms, and industrial automation—has increased exposure to cyber risks such as ransomware attacks, data breaches, phishing, and potential disruption of critical infrastructure.

State agencies, urban local bodies, and small and medium enterprises remain particularly vulnerable due to legacy systems, uneven cybersecurity awareness, and skill gaps.

With Gujarat also hosting key industrial corridors and strategic installations, cybersecurity has emerged as a significant governance and security challenge, requiring continuous monitoring, capacity building, inter-agency coordination, and investment in resilient digital systems.

