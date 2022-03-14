Gujarat to experience severe heatwave for next two days, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

Published: March 14, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert to Gujarat for the next two days as the heatwave intensifies in the country.

IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, "Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in Gujarat region for next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2° C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40-41° C."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

