Gujarat to experience severe heatwave for next two days, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2022 06:02 PM2022-03-14T18:02:06+5:302022-03-14T18:10:07+5:30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert to Gujarat for the next two days as the heatwave intensifies in the country.
IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.
Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, "Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in Gujarat region for next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2° C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40-41° C."
( With inputs from ANI )
