Gujarat to hold padyatra in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a National Padyatra from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity is set to highlight the leader's enduring message of unity and national integrity.

Covering 150 kilometres across Anand, Vadodara and Narmada districts, the march aims to evoke the ideals, principles and contributions of India's Iron Man.

The padyatra (foot march) spans 11 days, from November 26 to December 6.

To bring Sardar Patel's life and legacy closer to the public, a series of 11 Sardar Gatha Sabhas and 10 Gram Sabhas will be held along the route. Through stories, speeches and cultural programmes, these events aim to keep Patel’s values alive in the hearts of citizens.

In Anand district, two Sardar Gatha Sabhas will be organised - the inaugural event at Shastri Maidan in Vallabh Vidyanagar, followed by a gathering at Asodar ITI in Anklav on the theme 'Sardar: Gandhi's Staunch Ally'.

Vadodara district will host six Sardar Gatha Sabhas, each centred on different aspects of Patel's leadership. These include 'Sardar: The Fierce General' at Sindharot; 'Vithalbhai, Maniben and Sardar' at Atladara BAPS Temple; 'Sculptors of Modern India – Sardar' at Jambua; 'Kashmir, Hyderabad and Sardar' at Kayavarohan's Lakulesh Temple; 'Sardar and His Companions' and 'Junagadh, Somnath and Sardar' at Sadhli; and 'Sardar: Leader of the Bardoli Satyagraha' at Mota Phoflaiya.

In the Narmada district, three Sardar Gatha Sabhas are planned. Themes include 'Heritage and Revival – Eternal Sardar' at Rajpipla's Purani Cricket Academy, 'Social Reformer Sardar' at Bhandra Chowkdi, and a concluding session at the Statue of Unity in Ektanagar.

Complementing these gatherings, 10 Gram Sabhas will be held across villages on the Padyatra route to spread awareness about Patel's role in shaping modern India. These include one Gram Sabha in Anand district (at Anklav), seven in Vadodara district, and two in Narmada district.

Citizens have been urged to participate wholeheartedly in the National Padyatra, which not only honours Sardar Patel’s visionary ideals but also reinforces the shared responsibility of preserving India's unity and integrity.

