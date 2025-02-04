Gujarat to host Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 at Ambaji

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 The Gujarat Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board and Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust have come together to organise the Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav-2025 at Ambaji.

The grand three-day event will take place at the sacred pilgrimage site of Pavitra Yatra Dham and Aadya Shaktipeeth Ambaji from February 9 to 11, 2025.

A review meeting, chaired by District Collector Mihir Patel, was held at the Palanpur Collectorate, Sabhakhan, to ensure smooth and well-organised arrangements for the festival.

Various officials attended the meeting to discuss the meticulous planning of the event. The Shri 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama Mahotsav-2025 will provide devotees with the unique opportunity to witness the darshan of 51 Shaktipeeths at a single location. The festival is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from Gujarat and across the country.

As large numbers of pilgrims will participate in the Parikrama (circumambulatory pilgrimage), the administration has begun extensive planning to ensure seamless facilities and arrangements.

During the review meeting, the District Collector assessed the responsibilities assigned to various departments and provided key directives. Discussions covered vital aspects such as bus management, cleanliness, water supply, parking arrangements, publicity, and free food services for devotees.

To streamline the management of this grand festival, multiple committees have been established. Mini-buses have been arranged to ferry devotees from the bus parking area to Gabbar.

Additionally, cultural programs will be hosted every evening, adding to the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival. Among those present in the meeting were District Development Officer M.J. Dave, District Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana, Survey Prant Officers, Ambaji Administrator and Additional Collector Kaushik Modi, along with officials from concerned departments.

Shaktipeeth Parikrama refers to the sacred ritual of circumambulating Shaktipeeths, which are revered pilgrimage sites dedicated to Goddess Shakti.

According to Hindu mythology, these sites are believed to be where parts of goddess Sati’s body fell, making them powerful centres of divine feminine energy.

The term combines "Shaktipeeth," meaning the sacred seat of Shakti, and "Parikrama," meaning devotional circumambulation.

