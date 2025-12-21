Gujarat to mark World Meditation Day today with state-level programme, yoga board convocation

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 A state-level celebration of World Meditation Day, along with the convocation ceremony of yoga coaches and trainers of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, on Sunday.

The event, scheduled to begin at 2.30 p.m., will witness the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Youth Services and Cultural Activities Dr Jayram Gamit, and the founder of Himalayan Samarpan Meditation, Param Pujya Shri Shivkrupanand Swamiji, who will guide the meditation session.

Organised jointly by the Gujarat State Yoga Board and the Himalayan Samarpan Meditation Trust, the programme aims to bring citizens, institutions, thinkers and leaders onto a single platform to offer a collective experience of meditation, highlighting its role in achieving mental peace, balance and inner awareness.

December 21 has been declared World Meditation Day by the United Nations General Assembly to underline the importance of mindfulness and inner harmony in human life. In keeping with the significance of the occasion, Gujarat has planned a large-scale meditation programme coupled with the convocation of yoga coaches and trainers trained by the State Yoga Board.

The Gujarat State Yoga Board has been actively working to promote health and well-being among citizens, with sustained efforts to take yoga and meditation to every household.

The upcoming programme is being seen as a major step in strengthening Gujarat's spiritual and mental wellness movement. While December 21 is astronomically the shortest day of the year, it holds special spiritual significance.

The programme has two key objectives: to mark World Meditation Day in a meaningful manner and to formally induct newly trained yoga coaches and trainers into the field, thereby reinforcing yoga education across the state.

During the event, thousands of practitioners are expected to participate in a collective meditation session under the guidance of Shivkrupanand Swamiji, experiencing mental calm, inner energy and spiritual connection.

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Yog Sevak Shishpal, has extended an open invitation to citizens, yoga enthusiasts and meditation practitioners across the state to participate in the programme and make the celebration of World Meditation Day a memorable one.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor