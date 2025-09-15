Gujarat to mark World Ozone Day with awareness programme led by GUJCOST

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, will organise a special awareness programme to mark World Ozone Day on September 16, 2025, at the Government Science College, Sector-15, Gandhinagar.

More than 200 students are expected to participate in the event. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of protecting the ozone layer and promoting environmental sustainability.

World Ozone Day commemorates the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a landmark international treaty that successfully phased out the production and use of ozone-depleting substances such as CFCs, safeguarding life on Earth.

The awareness programme will begin at 9:30 a.m. with interactive sessions, expert lectures, and student activities focusing on the role of the ozone layer, its link to climate stability, and eco-friendly practices.

Distinguished speakers include Dr. D.P. Patel, Principal of Government Science College, Gandhinagar; Dr. Sanjay Thakkar, Principal of M.N. Shukla College, Ahmedabad; Dr. S. Ramachandran, Senior Scientist, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad; and Dr. Narottam Sahoo, Advisor and Member Secretary of GUJCOST.

Adding a creative touch, students from M.N. Shukla College will perform a play titled “Hole Story", depicting the causes and impacts of ozone depletion, while an Ozone Awareness Quiz will also be conducted.

At the end of the programme, all participants will take an “Ozone Pledge” to adopt eco-friendly practices, reduce ozone-depleting substances, and spread awareness in their communities.

The event will also be streamed live to all District Community Science Centres in Gujarat and partner Science & Technology Councils across India, ensuring wider outreach.

According to GUJCOST, the programme underscores its commitment to fostering scientific temper and inspiring the younger generation to take action for environmental protection and a sustainable future.

The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), functioning under the state’s Department of Science and Technology, serves as the nodal agency for promoting science, technology, and innovation in Gujarat.

Its role spans from advising the government on S&T policies to popularising science through Regional and Community Science Centres, organising awareness programmes, and fostering scientific literacy among students and citizens.

GUJCOST also funds research, supports innovation, promotes STEM education, and drives initiatives in areas like space science, digital technology, environment, and health.

