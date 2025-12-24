Gujarat to showcase rooftop solar success stories at VGRC Kutch-Saurashtra

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 Gujarat has achieved yet another landmark in the renewable energy sector by installing more than five lakh residential rooftop solar systems, reaching a total installed capacity of 1,879 MW and retaining its number one position in rooftop solar adoption in the country.

The achievement, realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, highlights Gujarat’s leadership in clean energy and citizen-centric implementation.

The state’s inspiring rooftop solar success stories will be prominently showcased during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch–Saurashtra, scheduled to be held in Rajkot from January 10.

According to official data, Gujarat has recorded over 11 lakh rooftop solar installations across various schemes to date, further strengthening its position as a frontrunner in India’s renewable energy landscape. With an ambitious target of installing 10 lakh residential rooftop solar systems by March 2027, the state has already achieved nearly 50 per cent of its goal.

The widespread adoption of rooftop solar has been supported by substantial financial assistance, with residential consumers having received subsidies worth Rs 3,778 crore so far. This has made rooftop solar systems more affordable and accessible for ordinary citizens, significantly reducing household electricity costs.

The state government has introduced several citizen-friendly measures to simplify rooftop solar adoption. These include financial support of Rs 2,950 towards regulatory charges for systems up to 6 kW, exemptions in network strengthening charges, and relaxation from mandatory net-metering agreements.

There is no load limit for residential solar installations, and consumers are allowed to sell surplus electricity to the grid without any banking charges.

An attractive subsidy structure has also been implemented to encourage greater participation.

Systems up to 2 kW receive Rs 30,000 per kW, installations between 2 and 3 kW are eligible for Rs 18,000 per kW, while systems above 3 kW can avail subsidies of up to Rs 78,000.

These incentives have played a crucial role in popularising rooftop solar across urban and rural Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, commenting on the milestone, said the current era belongs to solar, wind, hybrid renewable energy and green hydrogen-based growth.

He noted that Gujarat had long envisioned this transition and prepared for it, resulting in the state contributing significantly to the nation’s renewable energy capacity.

“Gujarat is leading the country in the rooftop solar sector, setting new benchmarks for sustainable development. This achievement would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

During the VGRC Kutch–Saurashtra, the state will present inspiring case studies ranging from families who have reduced their household electricity expenses to communities contributing surplus power to the grid.

These success stories will demonstrate how the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming lives by steering citizens towards clean, affordable and self-reliant energy solutions.

