Gujarat to speed up Class-3 recruitment; announces 8K new posts

Gandhinagar, Feb 9 The Gujarat government has decided to fast-track the recruitment for class-3 positions, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel said in the state assembly, adding that a comprehensive recruitment drive is set to commence, aiming to fill 8,000 posts across various cadres throughout 2024.

This announcement responded to inquiries regarding the recruitment process for different cadres raised by the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board.

Gujarat Secondary Services Selection Board issued recruitment notifications for 1,680 posts in 2022, followed up with 1,246 posts in 2023.

As of November 2023, the ongoing recruitment efforts targeting various cadres in different state government departments are nearing completion, with the process expected to conclude efficiently and swiftly, according to Patel.

Moreover, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the competitive examination process.

To this end, stringent legislative measures have been adopted to combat and prevent malpractices, ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process.

