Gujarat tops national rankings in implementation of PM-JANMAN mission for July 2025

Gandhinagar, July 28 Gujarat has emerged as the top-performing state in India for the month of July 2025 in the implementation of the PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) — a Central government initiative aimed at improving the lives of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The state has demonstrated exceptional progress in delivering essential services and infrastructure to tribal communities.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tribal Pride Day (November 15, 2023), the PM-JANMAN Mission seeks to bridge gaps in healthcare, education, housing, water supply, electricity, livelihood, and digital connectivity for 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and 1 UT. Gujarat is home to five such groups — Kathodi, Kotwalia, Padhar, Siddi, and Kolgha — and has shown a model approach to their holistic development.

Key achievements under the mission in Gujarat include the approval of 12,489 rural homes under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin), and 100% water connectivity through pipelines to 2,803 households. Additionally, 5,200 previously unconnected homes have been electrified, and 37 mobile towers have been installed (with 34 more in progress), significantly improving connectivity in remote tribal regions.

The state has also operationalised 22 mobile medical units, with plans for 67 new Anganwadis for maternal and child care, and 13 hostels to promote education among tribal children. To support livelihoods, the state has approved 21 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras to help communities process and market forest produce, and sanctioned 39 multipurpose centers for training, adult education, nutrition, and cultural development.

The mission is supported by eight central ministries, including Rural Development, Jal Shakti, Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Power, Communications, and Tribal Affairs. To create awareness and enhance outreach, Gujarat has also launched a robust IEC (Information, Education, Communication) campaign across tribal areas.

As part of the initiative, the state installed 920 PM-JANMAN selfie points, executed 473 wall paintings, deployed 1,446 hoardings, and distributed over 32,000 pamphlets. On-the-ground efforts led to tangible results -- over 23,000 Aadhaar cards issued, 12,229 Jan Dhan accounts opened, and over 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards distributed.

