Gujarat: Traffic policeman's CPR proficiency rescues bus driver from heart attack

Ahmedabad, Aug 16 A traffic police officer, using Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training initiative, saved a State Transport (ST) bus driver who suffered a sudden heart attack while driving the bus on Wednesday

The bus driver hailing from Visnagar faced a sudden heart attack while maneuvering his bus towards Keshod. In a swift and decisive response, the driver managed to bring the bus to a halt and promptly sought assistance from nearby traffic police personnel.

The immediate and strategic intervention by the traffic policeman effectively stabilised the driver’s condition, ensuring his well-being until he was safely transported to a medical facility.

More than 55,000 policemen got CPR training at 51 sites across the state during a government initiative.

