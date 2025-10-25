Gujarat Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Iron Pipe Used for Firecrackers Hits Her

Gujarat: Diwali celebration turned fatal after 16-year-old girl died after being struck on the head by an iron pipe used by a group of boys to burst firecrackers. This incident occurred in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati area on October 21, 2025 and after reviewing the CCTV, police have detained, two minors.

India Today, reported that victim identified as Hena, was a Class 11 student, celebrating Diwali with family and friends. She was outside hose celebrating the festival in their housing society, when around 1:45 pm explosion occurred. FIR said three boys from the same neighborhood were bursting firecrackers by stuffing them into an iron pipe and placing it between stones. Then Pipe suddenly fell and the firecracker went off, it shot upward at high speed, hitting Hena on the head. She sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment at a private hospital the following evening.

After the incident, Hena's father reviewed CCTV footage from Shyam Srishti, prompted by her friend Manya's eyewitness account. The footage revealed Shivang and two minors handling a firecracker-filled iron pipe, which fell, ignited, and launched toward the girls, corroborating Manya's version of the tragedy. Sabarmati Police Inspector Yuvrajsinh Vaghela stated that Hena's death resulted from the three boys' "careless and dangerous act." They have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation is ongoing.