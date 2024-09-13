Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Drown While Bathing in Meshwo River in Gandhinagar

At least eight persons drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Friday evening, September 13. Those drowned were residents of Vasna Sogthi village in Dehgam taluka, said Sub Divisional Magistrate B B Modiya.

The incident took place near the village. Mr Modiya said he reached the spot to supervise the search and rescue operation.

"We have recovered eight bodies from the river. Since it is still unclear how many people went into the water, search is still on. Those dead were locals, but they might have misjudged the river's depth at the spot," he said, adding that the water level rose recently due to an under-construction check dam a little distance away.