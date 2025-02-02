Gujarat Tragedy: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls into Gorge, 7 Killed Several Injured

A tragic accident in Gujarat’s Dang district claimed the lives of seven people and left several others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge on Sunday, according to a report by PTI. The bus, which was carrying a group of pilgrims, fell into a 200-foot gorge on the Nashik-Gujarat Highway in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 5.30 am today, after which the injured were rushed to the hospital. Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue the victims and provide medical aid to those injured.