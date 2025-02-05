Gujarat: Two arrested in Porbandar over Rs 19.80 lakh visa fraud case

Porbandar, Feb 5 Two individuals in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district and their associates allegedly duped a youth from Vachhoda village, Porbandar taluka, of Rs 19.80 lakh by promising him a work visa for the UK.

An official said that following a police investigation, two accused have been arrested, and legal action is underway.

He said that cases of visa fraud are increasing, with fraudsters luring unsuspecting citizens with false promises of overseas employment.

He added that in this case, the victim was assured a UK work visa without an interview for Rs 26.50 lakh but was deceived after making an advance payment of Rs 19.80 lakh.

Porbandar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sahitya V. has initiated a detailed inquiry after receiving the initial complaint.

Based on the findings, a case was filed at Kamalbagh Police Station, leading to swift action against the accused. The victim, Sunil Sarmanbhai Gorania, lodged a complaint against Mayur Rameshbhai Barmela and Shyamal Ranchhodbhai Patel of Jamnagar, along with their unidentified accomplices.

According to the complaint, the accused convinced Sunil that he could secure a job in the UK’s construction sector for a minimal fee and no interview process.

After collecting Rs 19.80 lakh, they falsely arranged an "interview" at the UK Home Office. However, no visa was issued, and Sunil was later informed that his application had been cancelled. When he demanded a refund, the accused abused and threatened to kill him. Following a complaint of cheating and breach of trust, Kamalbagh Police Sub-Inspector A.B. Desai took charge of the investigation, leading to the arrest of the two main accused.

Further inquiries are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the scam. Visa fraud in Gujarat has seen an increase in recent years, with a 113 per cent rise in reported cases over a three-year period. Between the financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23, authorities registered 139 complaints related to visa scams, leading to the arrest of 114 individuals.

The total financial loss reported was approximately Rs 74.15 lakh, of which Rs 41.14 lakh has been recovered.

In another incident, a businessman from Vastral in Ahmedabad accused two visa consultants of defrauding him and his associates of Rs 41.50 lakh under the pretence of securing U.S. visas.

The consultants collected funds from multiple individuals, promising expedited visa appointments and approvals, but failed to deliver. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Another case involved four visa agents in Gandhinagar who allegedly duped 23 individuals out of over Rs 8 crore by promising overseas opportunities.

