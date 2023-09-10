Gujarat: Two children drown in canal in Kutch
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2023 08:12 PM2023-09-10T20:12:46+5:302023-09-10T20:15:09+5:30
Kutch, Sep 10 Two children of migrant workers lost their lives in a drowning incident in Gujarat's Kutch ...
Kutch, Sep 10 Two children of migrant workers lost their lives in a drowning incident in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, a police official said.
The victims have been identified as Anand Yadav (11) and Hitesh Pal (13).
They had ventured into a canal at Bhujpar village around 9 am to take a bath where they met the tragic fate.
Officials said that investigation is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app