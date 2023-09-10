Gujarat: Two children drown in canal in Kutch

Published: September 10, 2023

Kutch, Sep 10 Two children of migrant workers lost their lives in a drowning incident in Gujarat's Kutch

Kutch, Sep 10 Two children of migrant workers lost their lives in a drowning incident in Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, a police official said.

The victims have been identified as Anand Yadav (11) and Hitesh Pal (13).

They had ventured into a canal at Bhujpar village around 9 am to take a bath where they met the tragic fate.

Officials said that investigation is underway.

