Gujarat: Unity parade to feature 10 thematic tableaux from 8 states

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 As the nation commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and architect of national integration, all eyes are set on Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, home to the world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity.

This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on 31 October are set to be historic and grand, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion.

The celebrations will highlight the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India), symbolising unity in diversity and the collective strength of the nation.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s celebrations will be the “Unity Parade”, inspired by the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Initiated under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the national celebration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been held at Ekta Nagar since 2019.

For the first time, a moving parade featuring contingents of the Armed Forces and State Police will be organised, showcasing India’s discipline, courage, and patriotism — a reflection of Sardar Patel’s vision of national unity.

In another first, 10 thematic tableaux based on the concept of “Ekta” (Unity) will be presented by NSG, NDRF, and the states of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, and Uttarakhand.

These displays, modelled after the Republic Day tableaux, will highlight the cultural diversity, achievements, and contributions of various regions toward the nation’s unity and strength.

The Gujarat tableau is set to be a major attraction. It will depict Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s historic role in uniting the princely states — particularly the moment when Maharaja Krishnakumar Singhji of Bhavnagar signed the state’s merger into the Indian Union, marking a defining milestone in India’s unification.

The tableau will also feature representations of the Somnath Temple, a symbol of resilience and cultural revival, and Smritivan in Bhuj, a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Kutch earthquake — both reflecting Gujarat’s strength and perseverance.

Additionally, the display will include glimpses of the state’s textile and diamond industries, signifying Gujarat’s economic progress and innovation. As India celebrates Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the grand ceremony at Ekta Nagar will stand as a vibrant celebration of unity, diversity, and national strength — a tribute to the man who stitched together the fabric of a united India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor