Gujarat: Vadodara Police Enhance Security Measures in Key Industrial Zones Amid Rising Tension

In response to the current security climate, Vadodara Police have stepped up safety measures across the city. Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar announced that an extensive coordination meeting was held today with private security agencies serving various sectors, including industries, commercial establishments, banks, schools, and colleges.

Officer said, , "In light of the current situation, the city police have made extensive security arrangements. Today, we also held a coordination meeting with private security agencies deployed in industrial units, commercial establishments, schools, colleges, buildings, banks, and insurance companies, acknowledging their significant contribution to security. The police aim to coordinate efforts especially in areas like Nandesari, Chhani, and Makarpura, which host many industrial units..."