Gujarat: Vaishnaw holds high-level meet to review progress of semiconductor projects  

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 Union Minister for Information Technology, Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that a focussed campaign has been undertaken for the advancement of electronics and semiconductor sector in the country.

Underscoring the importance of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in nation’s development, he said, “Dholera will become a major hub for high-tech manufacturing in the near future. Almost all countries across the world are keeping an eye on India and Gujarat’s semiconductor sector, and Dholera is being prominently mentioned in the context of the semiconductor industry.”

He told this to scribes, after holding a high-level meet in Gandhinagar to review the progress of semiconductor projects in Gujarat. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, and Science & Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

A detailed presentation was also made in the meeting, on the ongoing state government works related to power, water, logistics, and social infrastructure, as well as rail, road, and air connectivity for semiconductor projects like Tata, Micron, and CG Semicon being established in Dholera and Sanand.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said India will soon emerge as a leading nation in the semiconductor sector.

He said that though several efforts were made in the past to initiate semiconductor projects in the country but it was only after PM Modi’s consistent endeavours that these vital projects started taking shape on the ground.

He added that India will soon emerge as a global leader in the semiconductor sector and emphasised that an enabling ecosystem was being created in Gujarat to make it the leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw voiced confidence about Dholera emerging as a major centre for high-tech manufacturing soon. He said that the whole world has its eyes on India’s emerging semiconductor industry, and Dholera is drawing immense interest from the global fraternity.

He reviewed as many as 10 critical projects during the meeting and directed that regular follow-up meetings be held on issues related to them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor