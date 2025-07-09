Gujarat: Vice-Chancellors' conference from July 10, to chart higher education transformation roadmap

New Delhi, July 9 The Ministry of Education will host a two-day Vice Chancellors’ Conference of Central Universities in Kevadia, Gujarat from July 10-11, bringing together top academic leadership from across the country to mark five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and strategise its future course.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, and senior ministry officials will participate in the event, which will see wide-ranging deliberations on the role of Central Universities in shaping a Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The conference aims to review the implementation progress of NEP 2020 and deliberate on ways to align higher education with emerging global challenges and job market dynamics. It will focus on three core objectives: Strategic Alignment with NEP goals, Peer Learning to share institutional innovations and challenges, and Forward Planning to gear up for the policy’s next phase.

Over two days, ten thematic sessions will address key areas such as: Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) under the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF), Future-oriented curriculum aligned with evolving job roles, Digital learning platforms like SWAYAM and AAPAR for credit transfer, SAMARTH governance model, ranking and accreditation systems.

It will also include Inclusive education strategies, Indian Knowledge Systems, and Bhartiya Bhasha promotion, initiatives like PM Vidya Lakshmi, One Nation One Subscription, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) to boost research and innovation.

Some of the participating institutions include the University of Delhi, Central University of Haryana, Assam University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kashmir, Visva-Bharati, National Sanskrit University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Sikkim University, Tripura University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Allahabad, and many others.

With NEP 2020 envisioning a robust, multidisciplinary, and globally engaged higher education system by 2040, the conference seeks to accelerate the transformation process.

The outcome will help craft a roadmap for the next phase of reforms, setting the tone for India’s academic institutions to become key drivers in the nation’s development journey toward a developed India by 2047.

