Gujarat: Vishwamitri riverfront project nears completion as monsoon looms

Vadodara, June 2 With the monsoon just days away, senior city officials, including the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, and Standing Committee Chairman, visited the Vishwamitri riverbed near Rhythm Hospital in the Sama area to review progress on the Vishwamitri Riverfront Development Project.

Municipal Commissioner briefed the media during the inspection, stating that 95 per cent of the work has been completed so far, and the remaining tasks will be wrapped up in the next 10 days.

“We are currently laying vegetation grass to prevent soil erosion during rains. It will take about three to four months for the soil to fully strengthen, as the grass roots need time to go deep,” he explained.

The project spans a 24.5-kilometre stretch along the Vishwamitri River, where dredging and soil conversion work have been carried out to mitigate flooding risks during monsoons.

Given forecasts of an early onset of rains this year, officials are expediting final touches, including plantation and bank reinforcement work.

“A mega plantation drive is also planned on World Environment Day, where saplings will be planted under the initiative ‘Paan 2.0’,” the Commissioner added.

Plans include planting large trees along the riverbanks to enhance ecological stability. He acknowledged that some areas, especially those inhabited by crocodiles, require more sensitive handling and coordination with environmentalists.

“The 100-day target is symbolic. We might need a couple more days due to weather delays. We are humans too, and nature sometimes dictates the pace,” he said.

The Irrigation Department is also collaborating on segments that had initially fallen under its jurisdiction. The Commissioner reiterated that the goal remains full completion, ensuring the city is prepared for the upcoming monsoon season.

The Vishwamitri Riverfront project is crucial for Vadodara as it addresses multiple urban and environmental challenges the city has long faced.

The river, which runs through the heart of Vadodara, has been prone to flooding during the monsoon, often causing damage to low-lying areas and disrupting city life.

Moreover, the laying of vegetation grass and the planned plantation of large trees will help prevent soil erosion, support biodiversity, and contribute to long-term ecological sustainability.

The project also has the potential to enhance the aesthetic and recreational value of the riverfront, making it a cleaner, greener public space for citizens.

With Vadodara's rapid urban growth, such integrated river management is essential to balance development with environmental conservation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor