Gujarat Wall Collapse: PM Modi Offers Condolences; Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of seven people due to a wall collapse at a private company's construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Office announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be provided to the next of kin of each victim, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident.

गुजरात के मेहसाणा में दीवार गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन्होंने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहन करने का संबल प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 12, 2024

"The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain," the PMO said in a post on X. "Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims," the post mentioned.

Also Read| Gujarat Factory Wall Collapse: 7 Workers Killed, Several Injured After Wall of Private Company Collapses in Mehsana on Dussehra.

At least seven people have died, and many more are feared trapped following the collapse of a wall at a private construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday. Hasrat Jasmine, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, stated in an interview with ANI that the incident occurred around 1:45 PM. According to initial reports, 9 to 10 people were trapped, with six bodies already recovered. A 19-year-old boy was rescued alive and reported that 8 to 9 workers were present at the site. Jasmine noted that 2 to 3 people remain trapped, and he expressed hopes for their safe rescue.