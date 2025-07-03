Gujarat Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 12 Districts Including Gandhinagar; Fishermen Advised Not to Venture into Sea on July 3

The monsoon has firmly gripped Gujarat, with rain falling regularly across most regions of the state. As the monsoon progresses, rainfall is showing its true intensity. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Gujarat for today, Thursday, July 3, 2025. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these regions, indicating potentially severe weather conditions that could cause disruption. Authorities have been advised to remain on standby, as rainfall is expected to intensify further in the coming days.

12 Gujarat Districts Under Heavy Rain Alert, Including Gandhinagar

As per the IMD's latest forecast, the districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today include Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Dahod, Mahisagar, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. These regions are on orange alert, meaning local authorities should prepare for waterlogging, reduced visibility, and possible traffic disruptions. Emergency teams may also be mobilized in vulnerable areas. With rainfall increasing in frequency and strength, citizens in these districts are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert for further updates from the weather department. Heavy rains have already caused waterlogging in Banaskantha.

Banaskantha, Gujarat: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of the district pic.twitter.com/ak7YLnHW3a — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025

Widespread Rainfall Forecast Across North and Central Gujarat

The IMD also predicts very heavy rainfall in North Gujarat districts such as Patan and Mehsana, and parts of Central Gujarat, including Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. These areas could witness flooding in low-lying zones, and local administrations have been instructed to stay prepared. Schools and offices in flood-prone zones may be affected if rains continue at the current pace. This wide coverage of rainfall suggests an intensifying monsoon pattern, which could potentially bring relief to drought-affected areas but also raises the risk of natural disruptions. Heavy rains have already led to waterlogging in the Raniwada area of Bhavnagar.

🌧️ Heavy Rain at Gujarat-Rajasthan Border! 🌧️



Torrential rain lashed #Raniwada region, located at the Gujarat–Rajasthan border today



⛰️ At Sundha Mata Temple, intense rainfall led to a powerful water flow, creating flood-like visuals in the surrounding areas#RajasthanWhetherpic.twitter.com/pHZ2xXTTnF — Weatherman Uttam (@WesternIndiaWX) July 3, 2025

Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Likely in Several Parts of the State

In addition to heavy rains, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in several districts, including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The IMD has warned that wind speeds could reach up to 30–40 km/h, especially in areas with thunderstorm activity. These conditions may pose risks to outdoor activities, temporary structures, and power lines. Residents are advised to stay indoors during intense weather and avoid standing under trees or using electrical devices during lightning.

Heavy Rain Also Expected in Saurashtra, Coastal, and Kutch Regions

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat. Affected districts include Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad, Kutch, and Diu. These regions may experience road blockages due to waterlogging, with agricultural activity potentially impacted as well. Fishermen along the coast have been advised not to venture into the sea, given the high wind speeds and turbulent water conditions. The administration in the coastal and Kutch regions is on high alert, with disaster response teams positioned strategically to handle any emergencies caused by the ongoing monsoon surge.