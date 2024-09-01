Gujarat Weather Update: No Heavy Rain Expected as Cyclone Asna Moves Westward

Heavy rains and floods have caused significant devastation in Gujarat, but there is now some relief in sight. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no expectation of heavy rain in Gujarat for the next five days. The people of Gujarat have breathed a sigh of relief as the storm has moved westward. However, there remains a chance of rain in the coastal areas, prompting the weather department to issue alerts for several locations. The Meteorological Department stated on Saturday that the cyclone will continue to move westward over the Arabian Sea, maintaining its intensity until the morning of September 1.

The department further shared on social media platform X that the cyclone, named Asna, is likely to move westwards over the North-East and North-West Arabian Sea, retaining its strength until the morning of September 1. By the morning of September 2, 2024, it is expected to gradually weaken into a depression over the northwest Arabian Sea. Additionally, the Meteorological Department’s forecast suggests that heavy rainfall is not anticipated in Gujarat in the coming days. While heavy rains and floods have caused considerable destruction in the state, the people can now expect some respite. The IMD has indicated that there is no red alert for heavy rain anywhere in Gujarat for the next five days. The threat posed by Cyclone Asna has also subsided, as the cyclone has shifted towards Oman, averting danger in the coastal areas of Kutch.

The CS “ASNA” moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of 31 stAug, 2024 over central parts of North AE 500 km west of Naliya (Gujarat), 350 km W-SW of Karachi, 190 km S-SE of Pasni (Pakistan) and 580 km east of Muscat (Oman). pic.twitter.com/QYMi0a7FOH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2024

For the first five days of September, the Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating no rain alerts in most parts of the state. However, districts in South Gujarat and one or two districts in Saurashtra, along with Vadodara and Panchmahal, may experience rainy weather on certain days. A yellow alert for rain has been issued in Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Narmada, and Dahod on September 1, signaling the possibility of heavy rain in scattered areas of these districts. On September 2, a yellow alert has been issued in Bharuch, Narmada, Anand, Panchmahal, and Dahod, while an orange alert for rain has been issued in Vadodara and Chhota Udepur.