Gujarat woman murder: Daughter, paramour arrested

Bhuj, Sep 1 The Mundra Marine police have cracked a murder case of a woman found half-buried near a Kutch seashore last month with the arrest of her 17-year-old daughter and the her lover.

It came to the fore that both the woman identified as Laxmi Bhatt and her daughter had been romantically involved with 37-year-old Yogesh Jotiyana.

The daughter's intent to do away with her mother stemmed from her staunch objection to her involvement with Jotiyana.

In the crime Naran Jogi, 35, a close acquaintance of Jotiyana, was also involved. All three, residents of Madhapar village near Bhuj, have since been arrested by the authorities.

The initial discovery of Bhatt's body on July 13 had thrown up more questions than answers for the police. The secluded location near Hamirmora village, 55 km from Madhapar, and the advanced state of decomposition posed significant challenges in establishing her identity or even the exact cause of death.

No corresponding missing person report further added to the police's quandary.

In a bid to extract leads, law enforcement resorted to disseminating detailed descriptions of the deceased, appealing to the general public for information.

The breakthrough came when locals recalled the presence of four individuals in Hamirmora around the same time. This clue, paired with call record details, placed Jotiyana in close proximity to the crime scene. Upon interrogation, he eventually confessed to the crime.

Laxmi had married Jitendra Bhatt seven years ago, with her daughter from a previous marriage also residing with them in Madhapar. Half a year ago, a romantic relationship blossomed between Laxmi and Jotiyana, a painter by profession.

As this relationship came under strain due to familial discoveries and confrontations, Jotiyana found a new romantic interest in Laxmi's daughter.

