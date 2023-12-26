Gujarati actor-producer nabbed for molesting minor in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai, Dec 26 An actor-producer from Gujarat was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a minor girl after luring her with an offer for a film role, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday when the 17-year old girl, also from Gujarat, was alone in a hotel room in the western suburbs.

The accused is known to the victim's uncle and she met him hoping to get a break in films.

On Monday, finding her alone in the hotel room in Andheri, the actor-producer allegedly molested her. Later, the shaken girl lodged a complaint with the D.N. Nagar Police Station in Andheri west.

A police team swooped onto the hotel where the accused was staying and arrested him. He has been charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO and further probe is underway, according to the officials.

