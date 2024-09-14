Gujarat's 'GIFT City' an amalgamation of global facilities in India

Gandhinagar, Sep 14 Envisioning a futuristic metropolis, an upcoming GIFT smart city being developed in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district has developed a system where garbage disposal would not need any human intervention.

Swiss technology has been harnessed to create a smart solid waste disposal system, which will collect the refuse automatically.

Spread over 886 acres, the Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City will stand out for its state-of-the-art waste management system. As it is automatic, there will be no need for garbage collection vehicles or sanitation staff, which will be entirely absent from the streets. The system is capable of handling 50 tonnes of garbage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned the GIFT City in 2007 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The GIFT City will come up as the country's first International Finance Centre.

The city would host banks, IT firms, insurance companies and share market centres, making it the first-ever 'Smart City' of India from a practical perspective.

Talking about the garbage disposal system of GIFT City, general manager Vimal Patel said that solid waste is sent to the waste collection centres located 2 km away from the residential towers through vaccum suction pipes aided by an entirely automated process.

Later, the waste products are recycled into organic fertiliser.

Notably, PM Modi, speaking about the GIFT City in July 2022, had said: "When I envisioned the GIFT City, it was not just for commercial activities or business centres. The vision for the city also included the aspirations of the common people. The city had a vision for India's future. It had the dreams of the country's golden history."

PM Modi had said that the idea of GIFT City was futuristic and much ahead of its time and era.

Today, the idea has been gradually transitioning into reality.

GIFT City is rapidly making its identity as a commercial and tech hub, celebrating both will and wisdom.

The city also boosts India's position in the service sector on the global map.

It is also the prime base for the tri-city approach as all the three cities -- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and GIFT City --are in proximity to each other.

