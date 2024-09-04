Gujarat's Nadiad receives heavy rain, low-lying areas flooded

Nadiad, Sep 4 The second wave of monsoon rain has hit Kheda district in Gujarat, with Nadiad and surrounding areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

Intense rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Nadiad and nearby areas. The region recorded rainfall, with Nadiad receiving 7 inches, Kapadvanj and Kathlal 5 inches each, and Mahudha 3.5 inches. Across the Kheda district, the average rainfall was around 3.75 inches.

On September 3, the showers caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Nadiad city.

"The water accumulation disrupted traffic, and in some parts of the city, two-wheelers were seen navigating the sidewalks. Municipal teams were quickly deployed, and by the following morning, drainage issues were addressed, allowing the water to recede in most areas," said sources from Nadiad.

A concerning incident occurred in Nadiad’s Vhorvad area, where a three-story building collapsed on Wednesday. “The debris spilled onto the nearby public road, but fortunately, no injuries were reported as the building was vacant at the time. However, the building's owner suffered significant property loss as the stored belongings were buried under the rubble,” sources shared.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for various districts in Gujarat over the next few days. Several regions in both Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch are expected to receive significant rainfall between September 5 and 7.

“We have urged residents in these areas to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying regions prone to waterlogging or flooding. The ongoing monsoon has already caused disruptions in several parts of Gujarat, and this new round of rainfall may further impact daily life and local infrastructure,” officials shared.

On September 5, heavy rain is highly likely in isolated areas of the Gujarat region, particularly in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad.

The union territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are also expected to experience downpours. Additionally, districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, including Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Kutch, may witness heavy rainfall.

