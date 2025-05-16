Gujarat's solar rooftops slash Co2 emissions by 1,504 MT, save energy worth 1,834 mn units: Govt

Gandhinagar, May 16 The Gujarat government has surpassed its 2024–25 target, installing more than 3.36 lakh solar rooftop panels -- more than any other state across the country, as per official data released.

According to the data released on Thursday by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), these installations have collectively generated more than 1,232 MW of renewable energy, equivalent to nearly 1,834 million units of conventional electricity.

This shift to solar energy has resulted in the saving of nearly 1,284 metric tonnes of coal and prevented 1,504 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Launched in February 2024, the PM Surya Ghar Yojana offers free electricity up to 300 units per month to eligible homeowners, along with subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for systems up to 3 kW capacity.

Gujarat alone accounts for 34 per cent of all rooftop solar installations under the scheme in India.

The Central government has disbursed Rs 2,362 crore in subsidies to more than 3.03 lakh consumers in the state.

Nationally, Maharashtra ranks second with 1.89 lakh rooftop installations, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.22 lakh), Kerala (95,000) and Rajasthan (43,000).

Beyond residential rooftops, the Gujarat government has also invested heavily in solar parks and grid-connected utility-scale projects.

The state's renewable energy policy and ease of doing business have made it a preferred destination for investors and developers.

Key projects like the Dholera Solar Park, which aims to generate 5,000 MW, and the Charanka Solar Park.

In addition to boosting the renewable energy sector, these investments are contributing significantly to environmental sustainability.

The solar energy produced has helped save more than 1,284 metric tonnes of coal and reduced 1,504 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

In 2024, India exported solar photovoltaic modules worth nearly ₹12,64,475 lakh, with Gujarat-based manufacturers like Waaree Energies and Adani Solar contributing significantly.

Waaree Energies, for instance, has a substantial presence in the US market, which accounted for nearly 20 per cent of its revenue in the past nine months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor