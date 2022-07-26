Gujarat's Telada village to voluntarily implement liquor prohibition strictly

Navsari (Gujarat), July 26 Learning lessons from the Barwala hooch tragedy, Gujarat's Telada village has decided to voluntarily implement liquor prohibition strictly.

A delegation of the villagers led by village Sarpanch A.Z. Rathod submitted a letter to the district superintendent of police requesting for help in implementing the prohibition in the village.

Villagers passed a resolution in which it was resolved that no one will manufacture, sell or drink country liquor, nor will anyone bring IMFL into the village, neither sell nor drink.

Sarpanch told the local media, "There are a few people who are running country liquor distillery. People buy and drink liquor. Every year at least seven to eight youths die because of liquor addiction. And, all social and economic liabilities fall on the widows, this issue is turning very serious and needs to be addressed. So this decision has been taken by the village."

S.K. Rai, Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, "Villagers from Telada had paid a visit to me requesting for our support. I have assured them that police patrolling will be increased in the village. Police will raid liquor dens and ensure liquor does not flow in the village."

