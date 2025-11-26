Gujarat’s traffic e-challan system sees digital leap as BBPS payments cross Rs 18 Lakh

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 Gujarat Police has introduced an easier and more transparent system for paying traffic e-challan fines.

Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and State DGP Vikas Sahay, the State Traffic Branch has activated fine payments through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) in collaboration with the State Bank of India.

The impact has been immediate. Between October 1 and November 24, 2025, citizens paid more than Rs 18.05 lakh in e-challan fines through this simplified online process.

Officials say transactions via BBPS have been steadily rising as more people embrace the new system. Until now, violators could pay fines using the “One Nation One Challan” application through net banking, debit and credit cards, UPI and PoS machines.

The upgraded system expands these options, allowing direct payments through popular platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM-Pay and YONO.

To settle fines, users simply need to open any of these applications, navigate to the BBPS service, select the State Traffic Branch Gujarat option and complete the payment.

Authorities say the enhancement strengthens Gujarat’s vision of a truly “Digital Gujarat” while improving transparency and efficiency in penalty collection.

The State Traffic Branch has issued an advisory urging motorists to make timely payments and take advantage of the BBPS service. Citizens have been encouraged to use PhonePe, Google Pay, YONO and other BBPS-enabled platforms to clear pending challans without delay.

Only e-challans issued within the last 90 days can be cleared using the simplified BBPS system.

After 90 days, unpaid challans automatically move to the Virtual Court, making the process more complex.

Police have requested motorists to settle fines before cases reach the court stage. Officials say the revamped system not only offers convenience to motorists but also strengthens traffic rule enforcement, making compliance smoother and improving overall road discipline across the state.

