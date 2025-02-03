Gujjar community vital for economic growth: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 3 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to the welfare and upliftment of backward communities and highlighted the government’s key initiatives to ensure access to education, healthcare, employment, and skill development for the Gujjar community while preserving their rich cultural heritage.

Addressing a gathering at Birla Auditorium on Monday, on the occasion of the 1113th birth anniversary of Devnarayan Ji (February 4), Sharma praised the Gujjar community for its significant contributions to the national economy and progress.

He emphasised the community’s glorious history, noting its contributions to both warfare and the preservation of the country’s social and cultural values.

Sharma stated that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the government is ensuring heritage conservation alongside developmental efforts.

He added that a Rs 100 crore provision has been made for constructing a corridor at Khatushyam Temple, while Poonchri Ka Lautha is undergoing redevelopment. Additionally, development projects are planned for the Jagdish Temple in Kaimri (Krishnagaman Path) and the Devnarayan Ji Temple in Asind (Bhilwara).

He further noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, world-class arrangements have been made for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister highlighted several policy decisions aimed at the economic empowerment of cattle rearers and farmers.

The Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme provides interest-free short-term loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for dairy-related activities, including purchasing cattle feed and equipment.

He also announced initiatives to enhance educational opportunities for youth from the most backward classes.

Approvals and land allocations have been made for Devnarayan Residential Schools in Kuchaman City-Didwana, Bali (Pali), Kotputli, and Pasopa (Nagar). Additionally, land has been allotted for the construction of Devnarayan Girls Hostels in Nasirabad and Tijara, with building construction approvals granted.

He highlighted the government’s efforts in poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, the eradication of terrorism and Naxalism, and India's rising global stature.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 prophecy that the 21st century would belong to India, he said, “Today, our Prime Minister is turning that vision into reality.”

The event saw the presence of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, MP Madan Rathore, Devnarayan Board Chairman Omprakash Bhadana, along with numerous public representatives and citizens.

