Gujrat: Fire broke out in RO plant godown, no casualties reported

Fire broke out in the godown of a RO plant in the Pratapnagar area of Vadodara, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving an intimation of the incident.

After hours of struggle, fire doused. No casualties have been reported.

"A godown of the Dolphin RO plant caught fire today. After an intimation was received, fire tenders from 4-5 fire stations were pressed into service. 5-6 fire tenders and around 40-50 firefighters are into service to douse the flames," a fire sub officer said.

"We cannot call it a major fire incident as the fire is under control," he added.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier in September, a major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat.

As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

Notably, no casualties were reported in the incident.

"A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees are there and 11 fire tenders working to douse the flames. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres and oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across the area so we may cover areas one by one," said Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor