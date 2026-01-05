Gulmarg freezes at minus 8.8, cold wave intensifies in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 5 With the cold wave becoming severe, the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded minus 8.8 as the minimum temperature on Monday, while Srinagar recorded minus 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department said that at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Gulmarg witnessed the season’s coldest night.

Srinagar had minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam minus 4.8 as a minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 5.6, Batote 2.1, Batote minus 1.3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Although Gulmarg and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall, a major snowfall has evaded the Valley so far.

With the MeT Department predicting generally dry weather till January 20, the prospect of a major snowfall during the ongoing 40-day period of Chillai Kalan appears bleak.

If the Chillai Kalan passes without a major snowfall, the summer months would witness very low discharge in rivers, streams, springs, lakes and wells of J&K.

These water bodies are sustained during the summer months by the perennial water reservoirs situated in the mountains.

The perennial water reservoirs get replenished by the heavy snowfall during Chillai Kalan, but only as snowfall in February and March doesn’t last long due to the rising temperatures.

Farmers, orchardists and others connected with agriculture are presently worried about the absence of a major snowfall so far in the Valley.

Plains, including Srinagar city, have yet to receive this season’s first snowfall. Cold, dry weather has prompted doctors to sound caution for people, especially those with a history of heart and lung ailments. Such vulnerable people have been advised not to venture out of their homes till the weather gets warmer.

A weak Western Disturbance affected the union territory a few days ago, resulting in snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir and light rain in the plains.

