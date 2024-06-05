Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple gutted in pre-dawn blaze

Srinagar, June 5 An iconic Shiv temple in J&K's Gulmarg ski resort, which was featured in several Bollywood films, was gutted in a pre-dawn fire on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the Shiv temple, also known as Rani temple, was atop a hillock in Gulmarg.

"Police and locals immediately went to douse the flames which occurred before dawn today, but despite their best efforts, the temple could not be saved," an official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

This temple was a feature of the ski resort and several Bollywood movies, including the superhit "Roti" featuring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, were shot there. It was also seen in many other Bollywood movies like "Andaz", 'Kashmir Ki Kali', etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor