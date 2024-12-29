Guna Borewell Accident: 10-Year-Old Boy Rescued From 140-Feet Borewell in MP Declared Dead

A ten year-old boy, who had fallen into an over 140-feet deep borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, was pulled out after more than 16 hours of efforts, but was declared dead by doctors, an official said on Sunday.According to the Guna police, the boy, identified as Sumit Meena, fell into the open shaft of the borewell, while flying a kite.

The incident reportedly occurred at Pipliya village, located about 50 km from the Guna district headquarters, around 5 p.m. The borewell was around 140 feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said.A parallel 25-feet deep pit has been dug to rescue the child. The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, the Collector said.

While police and other local agencies started the rescue operation immediately, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also arrived from Bhopal late Saturday evening. Oxygen was being pumped into the borewell. The family members of the boy began to panic when they did not see him for a long time.A search was carried out and then they realised that he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.