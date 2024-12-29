Guna Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 140-Foot Borewell, Rescue Operation Underway in Madhya Pradesh

A 10-year-old boy, Sumit Meena, fell into an uncovered 140-foot borewell in Pipliya village, Guna district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening while flying a kite. The incident took place approximately 50 kilometers from the Guna district headquarters, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

The child is reported to be trapped at a depth of 40 feet inside the borewell, which lacked a protective casing. Guna Collector Satendra Singh confirmed that a parallel 25-foot pit is being excavated to facilitate the rescue operation.

Local police, firefighters, and a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team initiated rescue efforts soon after the incident, while a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team joined later from Bhopal. Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell to ensure Sumit's safety during the ongoing operation.

The boy's family raised the alarm after noticing his prolonged absence and later discovered that he had fallen into the open borewell shaft. Authorities are working tirelessly to rescue the child safely.