Gunfight breaks out between police and Maoists in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jan 30 A gunfight broke out between the police and Maoists belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) on Sunday night in the Budhmu police station area of Ranchi.

During the encounter, more than 100 rounds were fired by both sides.

Police said that four extremists were injured in the gunfight, but they managed to escape into the thick forest.

During the search operation, the police recovered 777 rifle cartridges, seven walkie-talkies and many other items from the area.

The Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) in Ranchi received information about the presence of an armed squad of Naxalites in Sumo forest. A team under the command of DSP Animesh Naithani was sent to investigate.

As soon as the police team entered the forest, the Naxalites started firing. In response, the police also opened fire.

According to a police official, this squad of Naxalites is being led by TSPS area commander Dinesh Ganjhu alias Tiwari.

On January 23, the police had killed Vishal Sharma, area commander of the banned Naxalite organization People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in a skirmish in the Thakurgaon police station area adjacent to Budhmu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor