Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 12 A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Heff Shirmal area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

"Encounter has started in Heff Shirmal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

